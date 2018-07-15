Dreaming big students recognised

High school students have been recognised with Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Linwood College, Catholic Cathedral College, Marian College and Middleton Grange School students attended the ceremony at the city council recently.

Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner presented the Duke of Edinburgh International Awards in front of parents and school principals, in the council chambers, on June 29.

The Duke of Edinburgh International Award is a global framework for non-formal education, which challenges young people to dream big, celebrate their achievements and make a difference in the world. They do this through developing transferable skills, increasing their fitness, cultivating a sense of adventure and volunteering in their community. The award helps young people to find their purpose, passion and place in the world.

This opportunity gave the Cr Turner the opportunity to see first-hand the many benefits of the award and congratulate each individual on their achievement.

Over the past two years all recipients have worked with the Joshua Foundation, the Duke of Edinburgh Operating Authority in Christchurch.

Each participant was required to develop new skills, undertake an adventurous journey, become physically active and serve within the community. There was one bronze award, 23 silver awards and seven gold award recipients.

Cr Turner acknowledged the recipients’ success in completing the bronze, silver and gold awards, and said this was an outstanding accomplishment for our young Cantabrians.

“I congratulate each of the recipients for this wonderful achievement.

“I encourage you all to wear your Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award pin badge with pride, as a well-deserved recognition for this special accomplishment.

“This award shows you have the ability to do whatever you set your mind to … whether that be academically, on the sports field, or in our community.”

Cr Turner also thanked Chris Allan from the Joshua Foundation for giving up this time to support the community, in particular the younger generation.

He said that Mr Allan has a real passion for the young people in Christchurch and is helping to develop resilient young leaders in the face of adversity.