No street lights for us thanks — residents

“Blinded by the light” sang Manfred Mann in 1976.

Birdlings Flat residents seem to be singing from the same song sheet.

At a community meeting attended by 29 locals, all but one person voted for less lighting in the community.

One of them, Rima Herber, told Bay Harbour News it is an issue people in the area feel very strongly about.

“Locals here love the dark nights and the starry skies and feel that their experience of these aspects of wild nature is seriously compromised by the current levels of street lighting,” Ms Herber said.

She said the majority of people canvassed preferred no street lights at all.

They are concerned the existing street lights are too bright and “intrusive” in terms of observing the night sky, especially the aurora, she said.

And with the city council looking to replace 90 per cent of its streetlight network with brighter blue/white LED lights within the next three years, residents are worried the situation will worsen.

The current lights in Birdlings Flat were installed in 2004, according to city council records.

Ms Herber has written to the Banks Peninsula Community Board outlining the community’s concerns and asking it to investigate dark-sky lighting similar to that used in Tekapo.

City council manager planning and delivery transport Lynette Ellis said the lights in Birdlings Flat would be replaced as part of the city council’s LED conversion project. “However, due to the special nature of the area, we would be happy to look at options,” she said.

Once the city-wide conversion project was completed, it would deliver a 69 per cent reduction in electricity consumption, and reduce carbon emissions by 1500 tonne and operational expenditure by $1.6 million per year, said Ms Ellis.

There are plans to install a control system that will allow lights to be dimmed in the early hours of the morning.

Ms Ellis said the city council had considered research on the effects of LED lighting.

“There is no reason to suggest that well designed LED road lighting using colour temperature of 4000K or less, has any impact on human health,” she said.

Around 18 per cent of the current street light network is LED.

