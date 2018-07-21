District’s rise in immigrants sees more opting for citizenship

Scott and Ricci Harbuck are among the growing number of immigrants living in the district who are set become New Zealand citizens. Emily O’Connell reports

Mr and Mrs Harbuck will become bona fide Kiwis at a ceremony next month.

Mr Harbuck migrated from the United States to New Zealand with his German-born wife in 2012, eventually ending up in Rolleston last year.

They are among a growing number of immigrants in the district who are becoming citizens. Mrs Harbuck said there were a number of reasons behind their move to New Zealand.

“Our kids were grown up and we were living the typical American lifestyle – lots of money but lots of hours and no time for family and no lifestyle,” she said.

After living in Tokoroa for five years, Mr and Mrs Harbuck decided to move to Rolleston.

“We chose settling in Rolleston because we saw a vibrant community that provided a quality lifestyle for us,” Mrs Harbuck said.

As well as the community, she felt Rolleston was a “promising market” for their business Wet Feet Dry Feet Travel.

Mrs Harbuck, who runs the business with her husband, said the Selwyn Business Group has been “incredible.”

“Just really nice people all around,” she said.

Mrs Harbuck said the process of becoming a citizen has been “very straight-forward.”

“This is home for us now and we want to be here 100 per cent with everything that means. We enjoy the Kiwi people, the culture,” she said.

In the past year, more than 370 people from around the globe living in Selwyn have become New Zealand citizens.

They come from 40 different countries across the world.

The countries providing the most new arrivals were the United Kingdom with 136, South Africa with 45, the Philippines with 33 and India with 25.

The district has also welcomed new residents from Iraq, Tanzania, Afghanistan, Kenya and Nepal, as well as a range of countries around the world.

Mayor Sam Broughton says it’s positive to see the district become home to a wide range of nationalities.

“As a growing district, it’s fantastic to see people from all over the world wanting to make Selwyn a permanent home,” said Mr Broughton.

“Our growing diversity continues to enhance our district and the vibrancy it has,” he said.

Data from the 2013 census had Selwyn showing significant growth in terms of diversity. It reviewed where people had come from prior to moving to the district. The data showed new residents were from countries including South Africa, Fiji, India, the Netherlands, China and a range of other nations.

Mr Broughton is looking forward to this year’s census results, which will give him a firm idea on how Selwyn is growing and who is living here.

“With our rapid change over the last five years, the census will give us a strong idea about the true identity of our district.

“We rely on interim data from Statistics New Zealand, but the true data from the census will help us in key decision-making.”

The district is part of a two-year ‘welcoming communities’ pilot programme involving eight other councils in five regions across the country.

It aims to mobilise and involve local residents in welcoming people to the area.

The Selwyn welcoming plan will be launched in August and will complement the 2015 newcomer and migrants strategy.