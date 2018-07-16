Denton Park decision made, what next?

Where to now for a mega facility in Hornby?

That’s the big question after the book was closed on Denton Park on Friday.

The city council has already delayed the $35.7 million project by two years and Save Denton Park chairman Mark Peters said he will now aim to ensure the area gets the facility.

“The main focus now is to assist in selecting the location for a facility that is certainly needed.”

The Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board voted unanimously on Friday to adopt a city council hearings panel recommendation to not use Denton Park as the site for the mega facility.

Board chairman Mike Mora said the board has asked the city council to investigate Kyle Park as an option, but would need to consult with the residents again.

“We’re going to keep the momentum rolling to get the best result for the good people in the south west,” Mr Mora said.

Mr Peters said the decision means the advocacy group Save Denton Park will be dissolved, but he was proud of the impact it made.

“Save Denton Park has really come to a full-stop. We’ll wind that up and hand over to the new Greater Hornby Residents Association, I will be heavily involved in that association,” Mr Peters said.

When the park’s future was confirmed, he felt “relief”.

“It was quite an ecstatic moment, me being the cynic that I am, I was half expecting one or two of the community board members to throw a curve ball from left field, and I’m thankful that didn’t happen,” Mr Peters said. The city council said an additional two years was needed to select a new location for the mega facility. An additional $450,000 was budgeted for the two years works, which include work for detailed design.

Greater Hornby Residents Association chairman Marc Duff said the vote on Friday was a “great result” but felt precious time was wasted over Denton Park.

“We’re no further along with the swimming pool [for Hornby],” Mr Duff said.