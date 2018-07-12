It could be some time before charges are laid in relation to the fatal hit-and-run in Dallington.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said yesterday the vehicle involved in the crash last week was still being examined.

He said there was still a lot of work to do to gather all the information and finish police inquiries before any charges would be laid.

“They can take some time,” he said.

“We’ve got six months to lay charges in relation to traffic offending – it certainly won’t take that long.”

Steffan Pearce-Loe, 30, was hit by a vehicle near the Gayhurst Rd bridge while walking his dogs at about 2.30am last Thursday.

He died in hospital from his injuries on Friday. His funeral was held on Tuesday.

Police found the vehicle involved, which had damage consistent with the crash, on Saturday. A detective saw it parked up a driveway.

The vehicle’s owner, who was driving, has been interviewed by police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Cottam remained tight-lipped about the driver. He would not comment on their age, gender, or their account of what happened.

Mr Pearce-Loe had attended a friend’s funeral last Wednesday before the crash.

In his weekly Tuesday Club write up, former mayor Garry Moore said Mr Pearce-Loe was a regular at Smash Palace and had gone there on the Wednesday evening after the funeral.

Mr Moore said he then caught an Uber home before taking his dogs for a walk.

“Somebody ran over him during that walk and left him dying on the road. His dogs stayed with him.”

Mr Moore said Mr Pearce-Loe was a “young man who had life by the throat” and had

just bought a house with his partner.