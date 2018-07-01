Currie a step closer to football goals

St Andrew’s football captain Blair Currie knows making the New Zealand under-17 football talent ID squad gets her one step closer to her 2018 goals.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper is eager to force her way in to the national squad for the under-17 World Cup in Uruguay in November.

Then she wants to pursue a football scholarship in the United States or Europe.

“It’s such a thrill to be named in this squad,” she said.

“It’s something I’ve been working towards for a very long time.

“This gets me a step closer to the World Cup and one day playing for the Football Ferns.

Currie is one of four Canterbury players named in the squad with Macey Fraser, Jayda Stewart and Marisa van der Meer also getting their chance.

Currie, who transferred to Cashmere Technical from Waimakariri United at the start of the season, said she initially played the outfield as a six-year-old after spending a season trying rugby.

“I used to watch my dad play masters on the weekend so thought I’d give it a try.”

It wasn’t until she was 13 when she gave goalkeeping her full focus.

“I’d always ask the coaches if I could give it a go and I really loved it when the goalkeeper was away,” she said. “Eventually I just did it all the time.”

Currie is also part of the Mainland Pride wider training squad. An opportunity to train with the best senior players in the region was something she thrived on.

“There’s always plenty to work on but I have training most days after school so it gives me a chance to really improve.”

The under-17 squad will have more training sessions together before the World Cup squad is announced before November.