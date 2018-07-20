Cummings-Toone notches 100 games

New Brighton rugby player Nikos Cummings-Toone isn’t one to hunt for tries – just hard work

The 31-year-old prop played his 100th premier game recently against Lincoln University in a season which he said may be his last.

It was also the 100th game at the helm for coach Scott Pawson.

For Cummings-Toone, it means time is running out to add to the two tries he has scored. “I’ve only scored two tries – both against Shirley.”

“Playing a game on a Saturday is what I know,” he said. “But honestly this season might be my last.”

The brother of former Canterbury and Chiefs hooker Marcel Cummings-Toone said he was keen to spend more quality time with his partner and four children.

“It might be time to focus on getting my kids to play rugby or league.”

The former Canterbury under-16 and under-18 rugby league player said it was a challenging switch from league to union in 2011.

“I came to New Brighton to play with my brother and it’s been a real family club for me.”

His 2011 season was curtailed by a shoulder injury but, after making his premier debut in 2012, he’s been relatively injury-free.

The former Aranui High School student had played prop for the first XV but admitted learning how to scrum at a senior level was challenging.

He said adjusting from the lack of intensity in rugby league scrums to trying to gain set-piece dominance with New Brighton did take time.

He said his proudest moment was being part of the 2013 premiership-winning team.

A keen darts player, he’s also a club champion in the sport.