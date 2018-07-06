Crockett brings up 200

Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett will enter uncharted territory tomorrow night against the Highlanders when he becomes Super Rugby’s first player to reach 200 caps.

Crockett, 35, has been a mainstay in the Crusaders front row since making his debut in 2006.

The 12 years since have been a dream come true for Crockett who grew up in a camping ground at Tukurua Beach in Golden Bay.

“I was lucky to probably get one game so I was stoked with that. To be here all this time later is pretty special and I’m very grateful to the Crusaders,” said Crockett.

“I’ve loved turning up here every day to train with my mates and just have fun . . . it’s the team that I grew up dreaming to play for.”

The game has evolved since his early days in red and black. He says a combination of the change in tempo and some rule changes have helped him compete at the top level for this long.

“Back when I first started out, I was probably a bit more mobile than a lot of the other props floating around, so I think the way the game has progressed has suited me,” said Crockett.

“The extra prop on the bench rule has probably helped me get to 200 as well.”

Crockett is easily the Crusaders most capped player in franchise history. When he brought up his 150th cap, the Crusaders honoured him by dedicating a corporate box for his family. They’ve gone one better for Friday night, renaming the stadium to Wyatt Crockett Stadium.

Crockett hopes to go out in style in what will be his last Super Rugby campaign. He will play for his home province Tasman later this year in the Mitre 10 Cup and has already put plans in place for his next move after rugby.

“The family has already started moving to Nelson . . . we’ve actually bought a Stirling Sports up there so that’s quite exciting,” said Crockett.

“I’ve been wearing a fair bit of sportswear over the last few years so it will be a good chance to sell some now.”

There are sure to be a few tributes to the prop on Friday night, and judging by some dancing skills he was seen showing off at yesterday’s training session, a Scott Robertson-inspired break dance may not be off the cards if Crockett’s Crusaders get the win. “I’ve got a long way to go before I can match what Razor does . . . that was just a spur of the moment thing. The boys asked me to do something so I tried to respond but It was pretty ugly, as Israel Dagg told me straight away.”

•Crusaders squad to play the Highlanders

Joe Moody 1, Andrew Makalio 2, Owen Franks 3, Scott Barrett 4, Sam Whitelock (c) 5, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis 6, Matt Todd 7, Kieran Read 8, Bryn Hall 9, Richie Mo’unga 10, George Bridge 11, Ryan Crotty 12, Jack Goodhue 13, Seta Tamanivalu 14, David Havili 15. Reserves: Codie Taylor 16, Wyatt Crockett 17, Michael Alaalatoa 18, Quinten Strange 19, Jordan Tafua 20, Mitchell Drummond 21, Mitchell Hunt 22, Manasa Mataele 23.