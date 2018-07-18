‘Crimechurch’ and Trainspotting at WORD festival

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is one of the headliners for the biennial Christchurch writers and readers festival.

Irvine Welsh is one of several well-known authors from around the globe to present at WORD Christchurch Festival in August.

Also featured are Scottish writers Shaun Bythell (The Diary of a Bookseller) and Denise Mina, and top international thriller writer A. J. Finn.

International best-selling crime author Paul Cleave, who sets his novels in a dark and dysfunctional Christchurch, will speak for an hour on ‘Crimechurch’ and how it relates to his past and future novels.

Young adult author who penned The Gender Games, Juno Dawson will discuss transformations and writing difficult subjects for a teenage audience. In 2015, Dawson announced her intention to undergo gender transition and live as a woman

American journalist David Neiwert will discussing the rise of America’s alt-right, while British YouTube poetry star Hollie McNish is sure to delight as will British YA author and LGBTQI+ activist Juno Dawson, American science fiction writer Ted Chiang and Australian rapper and poet Omar Musa.

A feature of this year’s festival is the number of intimate events that put the audience up close and personal with writers, including the New Regent Street pop-up festival.

The festival’s nod to Kate Sheppard kicks off with a panel of women, including Georgina Beyer and Kim Hill, discussing how far we have come and how far we have to go in the 125 year fight for gender equality.

More than a quarter of events are free to the public, and there is plenty for children and families, with beloved authors Stacy Gregg, Barbara Else, Gavin Bishop, and Nanogirl, Michelle Dickinson, all taking part in the festival.

The biennial festival will see more than 120 writers and speakers taking part in nearly 100 events across Christchurch.

WORD Christchurch programme director Rachael King said this year is about audiences and readers taking the plunge and inviting a bit of adventure into their lives.

“While this festival showcases plenty of beloved names in books, we hope people will seek out the unusual and the informative and try something new.

“Every writer has been carefully selected not just for their great work, but because in person they are guaranteed to delight, entertain, provoke thought and open hearts and minds,” Ms King said.

The WORD Christchurch Festival is on from 29 August to 2 September.