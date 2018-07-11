Crave Christchurch: Steak anyone?

New steakhouse for city

The city has a new steakhouse. Jaba Grill and Bar has opened in Lichfield Lanes, which looks out onto the same courtyard as Alvarado’s Mexican Cantina. With a Kopa charcoal grill, it prides itself on steaks, ribs and other dishes made with local produce and New Zealand wine and beer.

Authentic Sichuan cuisine on offer

There’s a new addition to Boxed Quarter. The family-owned Sichuan Kitchen is open in the complex on the corner of Madras and St Asaph Sts. With authentic Sichuan cuisine originating from one of China’s largest provinces, the eatery is now open for lunch from Monday to Saturday, and dinners on Fridays.

Korean restaurant in Merivale closes

Merivale’s Kimchi has closed. The Korean restaurant, on Papanui Rd, shut down recently because its owner has moved to Auckland. It offered Korean specialties such as fried dumplings, seafood pancakes and yang yeum chicken.