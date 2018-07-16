Crave Christchurch: Hot chocolate portraits

Hot chocolate portraits on offer at C1

C1 Espresso is offering one of the best school holiday treats you will come across this month. The central city cafe and restaurant is printing portraits of kids’ faces on their hot chocolates. But get in quick, the offer is only around until the end of the month.

Asian street food comes to Somerfield

Somerfield has a new restaurant showcasing Asian street food. Commi opened last week on Colombo St, in the building where Nando’s used to be. The menu has sharing plate options with dishes such as crispy soft shell crab, moo shu and dumplings, and mains like Vietnamese pancake bahn xeo, red star pork and laksa. It is open daily from noon to 2.30pm for lunch, and 5pm-9.30pm for dinner.

Another venture for O.G.B

It looks like hospitality entrepreneur Nick Inkster is at it again. The O.G.B founder has announced a new project is underway on the bar’s Facebook page. Though the post did not give much away, it said project meant the O.G.B Restaurant is now under refurbishment so a new joint can open soon. Meanwhile, O.G.B bar and The Parlour will remain open in the heritage building.