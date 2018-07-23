Crave Christchurch: Christchurch bartenders among the best

Four Christchurch bartenders are among the best Heineken beer pourers in the country.

They will be among 16 finalists to compete in Heineken’s perfect pour competition national final to be held in Auckland in September.

Tereza Bojanovska, of Fiddlesticks, No. 4 Bar’s Reece Gardiner, Cocopelli’s Sarah Louise Kearney and Joshua Irving of Morrell & Co will compete in the final.

The winner will then go on to represent New Zealand in the global finals to be held in Amsterdam.

The competition is part of Heineken’s Star Serve programme which is designed to guarantee the quality of Heineken on draught.

As part of that programme, it has been running a national competition to find the best bartenders with Heineken ambassadors helping to judge their pours.

They are scored on five steps: Rinse, Pour, Skim, Check and Serve. In each step there are multiple elements to complete to serve a good Heineken beer.

A Heineken spokeswoman said when Gerard Heineken founded his brewery in 1864 he made a promise to himself to offer nothing but the highest quality beer.

“After more than 150 years our ultimate aim is still to ensure that Heineken on draught always has the best and the same taste for consumers everywhere around the world.”

Bailey Nelson to open in central city

Australian eyewear retailer Bailey Nelson is opening a second store in Christchurch. It will open in The Terrace development in the same building as Westpac on July 27. Bailey Nelson already has a store in Westfield Riccarton, which is currently the only one in the South Island. The Cashel Mall store will offer eye tests, frame adjustments and optical and sunglass styling.

Treasure Box by Biani expands

Merivale Mall’s Treasure Box by Biani has expanded and reopened in a newly refurbished space. The boutique store now offers more clothing with brands such as Camilla and Marc, Mia Fratino and Mavrick & Mere. It comes as part of Merivale Mall’s extensive upgrade, which has seen stores such as Dyrberg Kern, Redcurrent and Silvermoon open in the mall, and other tenants move into different spaces. Clothing at Treasure Box by Biani will help fill the gap Rouche has left after closing last month.