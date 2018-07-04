Crave Christchurch: Champagne, skis and night markets

Lyttelton ski maker teams up with champagne company

Veuve Clicquot has teamed up with Lyttelton’s Kingswood Skis to release 10 pairs of limited edition skis.

The Kingswood X Clicquot collaboration skis have a bold colourama print with a hard-wearing finish.

Founded by Kris and Alex Herbert in Lyttelton in 2005, Kingswood Skis is a boutique, hand-made ski maker well-known for its durable skis with bold graphic prints.

The 10 pairs of limited edition skis, which will be hand-made by Alex in the Lyttelton workshop, have been created for the Clicquot in the Snow festival in Queenstown in August.

“We are honoured to be collaborating with Verve Clicquot on their annual winter champagne festival to develop this limited-edition ski. It’s such a natural fit. With this collaboration, we’re celebrating winter and the joy of things made well,” Alex said.

The limited edition run of Clicquot Skis will be available to order direct from Kingswood Skis.

Matariki night markets at the Arts Centre

The Arts Centre will host night markets for the first time next week to celebrate Matariki. The markets, to be held on July 6 and 7, will take place from 4pm-10pm. There will be kapa haka performances, live New Zealand music, traditional kai and Kiwi favourites such as fish and chips and pavlova, along with New Zealand arts, crafts, and jewellery. The markets are among a number of events the Arts Centre is holding to celebrate Matariki, which is the Maori name for the cluster of stars also known as the Pleiades. The cluster rises in mid-winter and marks the start of a new year.

Dimitris now open near Plymouth Lane

Dimitris Greek Food cart has returned to the central city. The iconic Greek eatery which opened more than 20 years ago reopened in Cashel Mall near Plymouth Lane on Friday. It used to be in Re:START, which later became the container mall, until it closed in April to make way for the new Riverside Market. Dimitris will have a permanent store in that new development when it opens early next year. Others can get their fix at the Riccarton Rd store.