Cragg sculpture for city

Christchurch will be home to a four-tonne bronze sculpture over the summer.

British artist Sir Tony Cragg’s work Mixed Feelings will grace the lawn of the Christ’s College quadrangle during this year’s Scape Public Art festival.

It will come to Christchurch on loan off the back of a tour through London, Prague and Amsterdam and from Cragg’s studio in Germany.

The $50,000 shipping and insurance costs for the sculpture have been funded by the The Philipp Family Foundation.

Scape director Deborah McCormick told Stuff no public money was used to bring the sculpture to Christchurch.

The sculpture was brought to New Zealand in collaboration with Scape, the foundation and the Gow Langsford Gallery in Auckland, which represents Cragg in New Zealand.

Cragg was awarded a knighthood in 2016, won the prestigious Turner Prize in 1988 and represented Britain at the Venice Biennale that same year.

The Scape Public Art season is an annual event, which brings the works of local and international artists to the city. The artworks are linked by a guided walking tour.

Scape Public Art is celebrating its 20th anniversary in October.

Works it has brought to the city include the controversial Stay sculptures by Anthony Gormley, Fanfare by Neil Dawson on the Northern Motorway and Passing Time by Anton Parsons, which is outside Ara.