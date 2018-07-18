Crack down on street drinking around Canterbury University, Jellie Park proposed

Areas around Canterbury University are set to get stricter alcohol regulations being pushed by the police and city council.

Ilam was one of the areas recommended to have permanent alcohol restriction on streets, alongside Burnside, Riccarton, New Brighton and Linwood at a city council regulatory performance committee meeting last week.

Canterbury area prevention manager Acting Inspector Paul Reeves said police were working with the city council on the 10-year review of the alcohol restrictions in public places bylaw.

“Essentially [it is] to help mitigate any harm drinking alcohol in public can cause,” he said.

It said the permanent alcohol ban area near Canterbury University also needed to be extended to cover Ilam School.

The report revealed in this part of Ilam and Riccarton there were 1077 alcohol disorder offences last year.

But while police believe alcohol will remain an issue due to student partying and pre-loading in the area, they said the number of offences has dropped “significantly” since a permanent ban was introduced in 2014.

“By making [the school] part of the alcohol ban area, it will help to prevent any antisocial behaviours caused by alcohol drinking occurring in the school area,” the report said.

The Jellie Park Recreation and Sports Centre site is bound by an alcohol ban.

But Greers and Ilam Rds, which the park is on, are not included. The proposal would extend the ban to cover all sides of the road.

There were eight alcohol-related calls to the area last year. The report said that had declined over the last five years.

“There are areas adjacent to Jellie Park where groups of people may congregate to consume alcohol with associated antisocial behaviour arising

. . . it is also an area where sexual offending has occurred, such as indecent exposure,” the report said.