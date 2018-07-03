Court Theatre’s home in Performing Arts Precinct a step closer

The Court Theatre is a step closer to making its return back to the central city.

The city council said it will work with the theatre and the Crown on options. The Performing Arts Precinct is a joint Council and Crown project. The city council is developing the facilities – with its contribution capped at $30 million – and the Crown is providing the land.

“The Court Theatre has been based in Addington since the earthquakes but they are eager to return to the city centre and the Council is committed to helping make that happen,’’ said city council general manager citizens and community Mary Richardson.

“We have agreed to prioritise the development of a home for the Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Precinct.

“To that end we are setting up a Theatre Working Group to fast-track the identification of an appropriate and cost-effective option for providing a secure, long-term location for the Court Theatre within the Performing Arts Precinct.

“The Theatre Working Group will have until the end of March 2019 to present a viable business case and concept design to the Council for approval,’’ Ms Richardson said.

City council staff are looking at options for off-street parking to service the Performing Arts Precinct and the northern areas of the central city.

“Parking is the other priority because with Tūranga opening soon and the Convention Centre under construction, parking in this part of the city centre is going to be increasingly in demand,” said Ms Richardson.