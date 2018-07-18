Council’s crackdown on basketball hoops after Auckland incident

Inspections carried out on district council-owned, outside, stand-alone basketball hoops has seen nine out of 16 fail.

The hoops were investigated after an incident in Auckland where a teenager was badly injured when a basketball tower collapsed on them.

A report to the Selwyn District Council’s audit and risk subcommittee last month said many of the hoops are connected to a backboard, which is an automatic fail due to the high risk of pull out or pull down if someone was to swing from it.

Three hoops located at Lake Coleridge, Castle Hill and Selwyn Huts cannot be made compliant.

These will be removed and feedback is being given on whether they should be replaced.

Five hoops located on township reserves in Coalgate, Edendale, Lincoln and Rolleston are being investigated for structural repair, although it’s likely these structures will be replaced.

The last hoop is still under the management of the Flemington subdivision developer and the district council is working to get it replaced.