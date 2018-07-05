Community wins battle against Black Cat Cruises

Black Cat Cruises will be instructed to remove all non-authorised structures from outside their premises on Akaroa wharf.

On Monday, the Banks Peninsula Community Board rejected a city council staff recommendation that only signs, a ramp and hand rails should be removed or cut back.

Instead, they insisted that all non-consented structures should be removed within three months – including seating, a disability access ramp, canopies and supporting poles.

The board felt the staff recommendation did not go far enough and did not reflect community expectations.

It follows concerns from wharf users and the community that the structures were encroaching on publicly-owned land and creating issues with wharf access – including for emergency vehicles – and overcrowding.

Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner said a deputation from Akaroa Fisherman’s Association chairman John Wright at the meeting was well supported by a “large contingent” of members of the public and business owners.

“It was very clear that the view . . . of those attending – through the deputation and other comments made – was that Black Cat shouldn’t be shown any favour over the unauthorised structures. There were consenting processes which should have been gone through which weren’t followed . . . the view expressed in the deputation to the meeting was that all of the structures should be removed.”

He said the board had placed “significant” weighting on the community’s views when making their decision.

The board resolved to instruct Black Cat to remove the structures within the next three months, so the work is completed before cruise ships begin to arrive in October.

Costs are to be met by Black Cat.

Black Cat Cruises chief executive Paul Milligan is out of the country and did not respond to requests for comment.