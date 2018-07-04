Committee member axed for poor attendance

A township committee member has been axed for poor attendance records.

Malvern Community Board member Megan Hands has been removed from the Coalgate Township Committee due to poor attendance and not putting in apologies for her absence.

It comes after the committee expressed “disappointment” in her commitment as a community board representative and asked the board to consider replacing her.

District councillor Bob Mugford has since been appointed to take her place.

Ms Hands said if she was unable to meet the committee’s expectations she accepted the consequence of being removed.

“There is no point forcing yourself onto a community that doesn’t want you,” she said.

Ms Hands believes she is a valuable community board member and wants to continue advocating the big issues in Malvern.

The committee first complained about her performance in October.

Its chairwoman Jane Huggins said the committee does not make a fuss about people missing the odd meeting.

“So you can read from that, it was more than that . . . we gave her another chance but she didn’t do her job,” she said.

Ms Hands said she had missed some meetings due to a lack of notifications from council and the last meeting she missed was a genuine mistake due to a change of dates.

The notification issue has since been addressed with chief executive David Ward and Ms Hands will be ensuring the dates of her future meetings are in her calender.

Ms Hands runs her own business as an environment consultant and works part-time at food safety and bio-security service AsureQuality in Ashburton.

She will continue to represent the Castle Hill Residents Association, Glentunnel Community Centre and the Coalgate/Glentunnel Reserve committee.

Coalgate/Glentunnel Reserve committee chairman Phillip Shaw said she is a “bit erratic” at turning up to meetings which in turn contributes to a lack of performance.

The other committees Ms Hands represents did not respond to Selwyn Times in time.

In the 2016 elections, she narrowly beat candidate Ken May by 23 votes receiving 887 and against 864 votes.

Board members are paid $8558 annually.

Community board chairwoman Jenny Gallagher said there are no issues with her attendance at the board meetings and she has confidence in Ms Hands.

Ms Hands has attended 14 of the 17 community board meetings held since January – which is in line with the other board members.

In December she was elected as a Selwyn/Waihora Zone Committee member.

Zone committee chairman Allen Lim said she has attended all the meetings so far.

“That role is one that is very dear to my heart . . . it aligns quite well with what I do and the wider environmental issues that we face around water quality,” Ms Hands said.