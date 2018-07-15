Cody has talent, tough calls to make

Christ’s College track and field athlete Cody House is spoilt for choice.

The sprinter, long-jumper and hurdle exponent is wanted at the Oceania Athletics competition in October and has been short-listed for the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires later in the year.

But he can’t go to both.

“Usually I have I break over the winter but it’s ended up being really busy,” he said.

“I don’t think there is a bad choice; it’s just about finding one which works for me.”

While he makes up his mind, he is also contemplating 10 days on the Gold Coast this month where he will take part in the DownUnder competition, along with 40 other Canterbury athletes.

“This is going to be both a competitive trip and also a bit of fun because there will be time to look at some of the special features and fun parks, so it will be a combination of a holiday and a competitive event. I’m really looking forward to it and the competition that will be there from throughout Australia and the United States.”

House is no stranger to international meets, having competed at the Oceania Athletics competition last year with his good friend and fellow athlete, Sam King. Two months ago, House went to Port Vila, Vanuatu, for the Melanesian Games, which acted as a trial for Australian and New Zealand athletes hoping to be selected for the Youth Olympics.

He was third in the long-jump and fourth in the 200m and 100m.

Training for his school and his club, Christchurch Old Boys, takes up a lot of House’s time. It was not until year 7 that his interest and success in athletics grew, but now it looks to be a big part of his future.

“If I’m not training, I’m a big fan of my sleep. “I’m thinking about going to university in the United States on an athletics scholarship. It would be a great opportunity if it happens.”

In the long-term, he has his sights set on the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.