‘Cloud of uncertainty’ hangs over popular fishing event

A “significant cloud of of uncertainty” still hangs over the popular annual Take a Kid Fishing event at the Groynes Lakes.

Kids Fishing Charitable Trust chairman David Denton is calling for a two stage approach to the current lagarosiphon weed problem which has previously threatened the event’s future.

Mr Denton said recently in a letter to the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board that trustees are “extremely concerned” due to the lack of clarity around a resolution to the current weed problem, something he said “seriously devalued last years event.”

“The build up to each years event starts 364 days out, with all arrangements with stakeholders needing to be in place many months prior to the event,” he said.

City council has commissioned a report from environmental planning and design consultants Boffa Miskell around possible solutions.

It is expected by the end of this month.

Mr Denton has asked city council for the report to include two stages, covering a short and long term plan.

He hopes the short term plan would see the weed cleared by the end of August and the long term plan to cover general maintenance and weed control for the following years.

“No doubt there will be questions raised around what we are requesting, and believe the logical next step is to get all parties around the table as soon as possible to discuss stage one and agree on the go forward,” said Mr Denton in the letter.

In the past, The Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust has donated hundreds of salmon which are released into the lake for the event, which has been running since 1988 and attracts about five to six thousand people.

Volunteers show the children how to catch a salmon and how to clean it and prepare it for cooking.

Previously the Nor’West News reported the event, which is planned for October, could be pushed back until late November or December because of the issue.

Two options involving chemical control have been suggested as a solution and the work will cost about $15,000.