City’s street art: How much has it cost ratepayers?

More than $100,000 of ratepayer money has been spent commissioning street art to brighten up the city, deter graffiti and raise the city’s profile in the past seven years.

City council figures released to The Star show it has commissioned seven pieces since the February 22, 2011, earthquake, when the city experienced an explosion in street art.

In total, they cost $104,908.

The most expensive work was a trio of murals in Oxford St Reserve, Lyttelton, which was done earlier this year, costing $45,000.

Los Angeles-based street artist Dcypher, aka Guy Ellis, did the large mural, which depicts the history and community spirit of Lyttelton. He had help from fellow street artists Wongi, Yikes and Ikarus.

The work was done as part of an overall $375,000 upgrade to the reserve, including a new skate park, playground landscaping and repairs to the park’s earthquake-damaged walls.

Dcypher also did the Kiwiana-themed mural on the side of the Wharenui Recreation Centre in Matipo St. The city council-commissioned it in 2016 for $15,000. It coincided with the reopening of the centre after earthquake repairs.

Three artworks were commissioned last year to activate the central city.

No Place Like Home was created by Flox in Plymouth Lane. Inspired by the Wizard of Oz, it represents the journey people have gone on since the quakes.

It is 75m long and took four days to do, costing the city council $15,000.

Brandon Warrell’s colourful mural of a silver eye bird and yellow kowhai flower buds was created on the side of the Ibis Hotel on Hereford St late last year.

It also cost $15,000. The design was voted the most popular in a city council’s Enliven Places competition. The temporary hoardings around the Spark building site done by Amber Moke last year cost $5000.

Two more pieces were done in 2011 and 2012. The first, Wayne Youle’s I seem to have temporarily misplaced my sense of humour, on Colombo St cost $6863.

It shows outlines of tools for rebuilding hanging alongside other precious objects.

Ash Keating’s Concrete Propositions was created by throwing, spraying and firing paint onto the concrete wall on Manchester St. It cost $3045.

Last month, The Star revealed city council funded organisation ChristchurchNZ spent $10,000 commissioning the mural of former Kiwis coach David Kidwell before the team’s dismal Rugby League World Cup campaign.

A city council spokeswoman said street art enhanced streetscapes and buildings, adding colour and interest, particularly next to cleared sites or damaged buildings.

“Experience tells us that, in general at least, a well-executed mural will deter tagging vandalism for a good period of time, though not indefinitely.”

She said street art, often requested by community boards, also engaged local artists, developed connections in the community and raised the profile of street art in Christchurch.

Last month, Hostel World ranked Christchurch as one of the 13 best cities in the world to see “jaw-dropping” street art after New York.

It followed Christchurch being ranked by Lonely Planet as one of 39 global street art capitals last year.

