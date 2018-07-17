City councillor slams ‘car project’ consultation as ‘unbelievable and unacceptable’

A city councillor has slammed the Christchurch Northern Corridor alliance team’s consultation process over the Northern Arterial Extension and Cranford St Upgrade.

Mike Davidson said he was disappointed in the process and that for one of the consultations, the Papanui-Innes Community Board was only informed about it one day before it closed.

Cr Davidson is a member of the community board, which has also expressed several concerns over the project.

“Is is actually unbelievable and unacceptable,” said Cr Davidson at a council meeting last week, where councillors approved the plan for the remaining section of the $240 million motorway on Cranford St.

A spokeswoman from the CNC alliance team and city council referred questions from Nor’West News about the consultation process to the NZTA.

A NZTA spokeswoman said the CNC team provides regular project updates to the affected residents and provides quarterly briefings to the community board.

“A briefing was held with the community board on February 14. Following this city council staff engaged with the residents and commercial stakeholders north of McFaddens Rd in late February. A formal consultation with affected stakeholders was undertaken by the CNC team in May. The results and feedback of this formal consultation was presented as part of the staff report to the community board in June.”

Mayor Lianne Dalziel commented saying she felt “nervous” about the project, however, moved the motion to make the decision.

“We have signed up for it, that was a long time ago, but we are committed,” she said.

There was debate among councillors around the need to make part of the corridor more accessible for cyclists, and the safety of bus lanes for the corridor, which will see an increase in traffic by 30 per cent.

Cr Davidson said the “car project” will create more congestion.

“We missed a real opportunity to create a people-focused sustainable transport network for the north of Christchurch when this project was agreed to.”

Councillor Yani Johanson is firmly opposed to the project, saying it was an “unsustainable approach” to development.

Councillor Sara Templeton said she agrees with both Cr Johanson and Cr Davidson.

“I’m not going to support it when it is not safe for all road users,” she said.

Councillor Jamie Gough supports the plan, saying Christchurch is a growing city and that future generations will thank us for making these decisions today.

Also supportive was councillor Aaron Keown, who suggested cyclists wanting to use the Cranford St extension once it’s open should “move a block over” and suggested signs should be put up warning them of the health concerns around carbon monoxide from busy roads and that sucking it in “isn’t that smart.”

It comes after Environment Canterbury said they will not be looking into air pollution concerns from residents in the area.

Plans include keeping on-street parking along Cranford St after an Environment Court ruling in 2016. Businesses said they would have to close their doors if parking was removed.

There will also be a shared path for cyclists and pedestrians on the west side and two U-turning bays.