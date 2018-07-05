City council issues boil water notice

A burst water main near a damaged waste water pipe has led to the city council issuing a boil water notice.

Those living or working in Diamond Harbour are advised to boil their water as a precautionary measure.

All water used for drinking, food preparation, utensil washing, brushing teeth or making ice should be boiled until further notice.

City council head of three waters and waste John Mackie said it is not yet known if the water is unsafe to drink.

“We’re advising everyone in the Diamond Harbour area to take appropriate precautions by boiling their water until told otherwise,” he said.

Mr Mackie said it is important people in Diamond Harbour conserve water too.

“Because the water main is burst, we can’t fill the reservoir, so it’s important people conserve their water and limit usage.

“We are currently investigating whether can fill the reservoir using other means.”

The city council said bringing water to the boil is sufficient to kill bugs. If you cannot boil water, treat it by adding one teaspoon of household bleach per 10 litres of water and leave for 30 minutes.

“The boil water notice will remain in place until laboratory tests confirm the water is safe to drink.”

Council crews will be working overnight to repair the burst water main and damaged waste water pipe.

An estimated 400 properties are affected. Bottled water is being provided tonight to the two to three houses without water supply.

Mr Mackie said employers should make sure boiled or bottled water was available at work.

“This applies even for workplaces with their own water supply, until testing can be completed and the supply cleared of any risk.”