Christchurch school pupil wins Las Vegas junior golf event

Elmwood Normal School golfer Cooper Moore has won the nine and 10-year-old world stars of junior golf championship in Las Vegas.

The Russley club player was one of three Canterbury golfers to compete in the international tournament which finished on Friday.

Everglades golfer Ethan Lam finished tied for 11th in the same age-group, while his older brother Hayden finished seventh in the 11 to 12-year-old boys grade. The tournament also had golfers from Thailand, the United States, Malaysia and England competing in it.

The players have three nine-hole rounds on a shortened course and Cooper finished tied for first on one over par. Cooper won the event in a play-off after he earned a par and his opponent bogeyed the hole.

“Dad just told me to hit it straight off the tee and give myself the best chance to get on the green and that’s how it played out,” Cooper said.

It is Cooper’s first international tournament win since he started playing the game when he was five-years-old. He said he admires three-time major winner, US golfer Jordan Spieth, and hopes to one day play on the PGA tour. Spieth drifted out of contention and finished tied for ninth at the British Open on Monday.

Canterbury Golf development manager Rachel Thow said Cooper had been progressing well with his golf game. “His handicap has gone from 22 to 11 over the past 12 months which is impressive,” she said.

The trio are part of the Canterbury Golf Xcelerator squad in which 16 promising golfers between the ages of 10 and 16 train under coach Rodney Yee.

Cooper will keep hitting balls during he winter in an effort to keep improving.