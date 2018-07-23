Christchurch entrepreneur’s health supplements expanding internationally

A young Christchurch entrepreneur’s company that makes health supplements out of New Zealand green-lipped mussels, to aid with joint pain and arthritis, is going global.

Canterbury University graduate Ron Parks founded his company Kōrure through the university’s centre for entrepreneurship summer startup programme earlier this year.

It produces marine phospholipid oil capsules out of green-lipped mussels from the Marlborough Sounds, North Canterbury olive oil and vitamin E.

Mr Parks said Kōrure was already supplied in New Zealand pharmacies and health stores, on its website, and in South Korea and China.

He said the company was now about to expand its channels further across China and into Thailand.

Mr Parks, who graduated from Canterbury University with a Bachelor of Commerce three months ago, said he wanted to change the health industry by promoting natural New Zealand ingredients.

He said marine phospholipid oil had anti-inflammatory properties that helped with joint pain and arthritis. Clinical studies showed it had benefits for heart and respiratory health too, being rich in omega-3, he said.

“We have had many testimonials from our clients of their success in taking phospholipid oil and improving their joint health.”

Mr Parks said he had always been interested in health supplements and staying healthy.

“I truly believe in leading a healthy lifestyle instead of taking medication and going to the doctors after falling ill and it being too late. I believe that it is like a warrant of fitness for your car – precaution is better than repair.”

Mr Parks said he had been selling New Zealand health supplements as a distributor when he came across this extraction process, which sustains almost all of the minerals and essential fatty acids from the raw ingredients.

Kōrure was launched earlier this year, after getting a Canterbury University centre for entrepreneurship grant after successfully presenting his business model in the programme.

The centre for entrepreneurship summer startup is a 10-week programme to help students fast track their commercial or social enterprise venture.

They receive mentoring from university staff and industry specialists to help get their ventures off the ground.