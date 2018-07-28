Chimney fires in Banks Peninsula

The Akaroa Volunteer Fire Brigade has been called to two chimney fires in Duvauchelle over the past week.

An elderly woman phoned the brigade at about 8.30am on Monday morning when her house filled with smoke. The woman had begun lighting her woodburner when smoke began billowing out.

Chief fire officer Mark Thomson said the woman had done “all the right things” by closing doors and going outside.

The brigade took 10min to arrive and there was no damage to the house, however the house needed to be ventilated.

Mr Thomson said the chimney was clean and the cause was likely to be atmospheric conditions causing a back draft to blow back down.

A similar situation triggered a call out to the Duvauchelle Hotel last week. Smoke detectors were triggered when the fire was lit and smoke filled the room.

“I think what happens is when they turn the Xpelair on in the kitchen, if they don’t have a window open it sucks the smoke back down the chimney,” said Mr Thomson.

By the time the brigade arrived the smoke had already been cleared.