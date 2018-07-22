Cashmere Tennis Club player Maddison Aubrey will soon swap the Christchurch winter for a tennis scholarship in the United States.

The 18-year-old former Christchurch Boys’ High student has signed on for a tennis scholarship at McKendree University in St Louis.

The scholarship is for an NCAA division two school, and Aubrey said that was by choice.

“I did have an option to go to a division one school but I felt this was a better fit for me not only as a tennis player but as a student,” he said.

Aubrey, who splits his time between the Cashmere and Elmwood tennis clubs, will study business and is looking forward to playing regular tennis when he flies out next month.

He was a top five player nationally throughout his early teens but admitted he had struggled to play at the same high standard as he gas got older.

He said he relies on a big serve and powerful forehand and is eager for the opportunity.

Aubrey first picked up a tennis racket at eight-years-old and was coached by his dad Vernon.