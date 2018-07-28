Car crash occupants saved by ‘springy’ bushes

The occupants of a small four-wheel drive were lucky to walk away without injuries after their vehicle slid on ice and rolled five metres down a bank near the settlement of Rapaki last Thursday morning.

The accident happened between 7.30am and 8am on Governors Bay Rd between Lyttelton and Governors Bay.

Police, ambulance and the Lyttelton fire brigade attended.

Lyttelton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Mark Buckley said when the car rolled over the bank, it landed on its side on large “springy” bushes, which saved it from travelling any further down the hill.

Mr Buckley said while the two female occupants did not sustain any injuries, they were transported to Christchurch Hospital to be checked.

He said they were lucky the car had not rolled further down the hill.

The vehicle sustained some damage, but “not a heck of a lot in comparison to what you thought it might have,” said Mr Buckley.