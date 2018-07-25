Canterbury Country out to end losing streak

Canterbury Country will look to end a frustrating losing streak to Canterbury Metro in their South Island representative campaign next month.

The initial Canterbury Country squad was named after the Southbridge Shield clashes between Ellesmere and North Canterbury at Prebbleton on July 14.

They will play six fixtures this season, which will include resurrecting their annual fixture against Marlborough and the Farmlands Cup against Otago Country and Southland Country.

However, it has been 10 years since Canterbury Country wrestled the Craw Shield from the grip of Canterbury Metro.

However, after the team lost in injury time last year, coach Nigel Smith believes they have got the culture right.

“We’ve focused on individual players who we think can add to the group and that’s why 55 per cent of them are new to the country level.”

Smith stepped away from his duties at Saracens to focus solely on this campaign, and has been a regular at Thursday night club trainings and Saturday fixtures.

He said players like Waihora lock Joe Robbins had impressed him. “For some years we saw Joe as a blind-side, but when I saw his work rate as a lock, I thought he had a game that was exactly what we needed,” Smith said.

He said Springston midfielder Shaun Harrington is a player who has had a lot of success lately.

“He’s fit because he’s training for the Coast to Coast and he just keeps giving; he never stops,” Smith said.

He expected their lineout and loose forwards to be the team’s strength, especially with the ball-carrying of Southbridge’s Jali Masi.

There is still plenty of experience in the squad with Prebbleton midfielder Tim Murgatroyd and Waihora fullback Mark Maitland in the mix.

The team will face Marlborough in Blenheim in their first game on August 18.

Canterbury Country

Alex Parker, Harry Pankhurst, Kieran Miekle, Patrick Clegg (Darfield), Ali Prescott, Marika Roqica, Morgan Pugh (Saracens), Ben Anderson, Ben O’Carroll, Brook Retallick, Jake Vincent, Jordy Gray, Mike Keane (Glenmark-Cheviot), Darryl Lamborn, Issy Fine, Jali Masi, Mat Hickey (Southbridge), Etu Sunia, Greg Mitchell, Steve Lees-Godwin, Tim Murgatroyd (Prebbleton), Harrison Kirk, Jim Cummings, Joe Robbins, Mark Maitland, Matt Saunders (Waihora), Luka Tootoo, Rob Samson (Kaiapoi), Sam Cottam (Lincoln), Shaun Harrington (Springston).

•August 18 v Marlborough in Blenheim, time to be confirmed

•August 25 v Southland Country in Darfield, noon

•September 3 v Canterbury Metro in Kaiapoi, 3pm

•September 8 v Otago B in Dunedin, time TBC

•September 15 v Otago Country at Saracens, 2.45pm