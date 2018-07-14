Calls for signalised crossing for new school at QE II Park

Calls are being made to have a signalised crossing installed on Travis Rd to help make the area safer for students when the new high school at QE II Park is opened next year.

Concerns have been raised a signalised crossing has not been planned for Travis Rd to cater for Shirley Boys and Avonside Girls’ High Schools when they moves to QE II Park next year.

For the past 12 months the schools have been working with the New Zealand Transport Agency, city council, police and Environment Christchurch on a traffic plan.

Shirley Boys’ High School associate headmaster Tim Grocott said it is going to be a very busy road and a signalised crossing is warranted outside QE II Park.

The school has also raised concerns over the safety of students using the roundabout at Travis and Frosts Rds.

A letter outlining the concerns was presented to the Coastal­Burwood Community Board last week.

Mr Grocott said the first thing that could immediately be done is reduce the speed limit on Frosts Rd from 70km/h to 50km/h.

“It is a very busy roundabout and there will be a number of kids crossing that road . . . somehow they need to find a way of providing a safe crossing for kids,” he said.

The signalised crossing and reduced speed on Frosts Rd has been supported by Avonside Girls’ High School.

City council’s transport deliver and planning manager Lynette Ellis said school speed zones are planned for Travis Rd and Bower Ave.

She said any changes to the street will be subject to consultation before a recommendation is made to the board and city council.

Ms Ellis said the city council considering lowering the speed limit at Frosts Rd.

Avonside GHS principal Sue Hume said it has submitted a request for a school safety zone which will reduce speed at the start and end of the school day.

City councillor David East said the community board is looking to arrange a site visit with the Ministry of Education and city council staff to resolve the issue.

