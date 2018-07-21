Call for Graffiti ridden city council building to be demolished

A bulldozer may soon be put through the earthquake damaged and graffiti-riddled former Sockburn Service Centre.

The Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board last week asked city council staff to start work on demolishing the old Sockburn Service Centre.

Chairman Mike Mora said the board made it “clear” to city council staff about its intentions.

“We want it removed as soon as possible because it’s a bit of an eyesore and it’s a bit of a mess.”

City council head of facilities, property and planning Bruce Rendall said staff are currently working on a report where demolition plans are being drawn up. “This report will be presented to the community board in August,” Mr Rendall said.

At last week’s meeting, the board also voted to retain the land on Main South Rd, which the centre is on.

“There is possibility for us to continue to use the site [after demolition] and keep it in public hands so that’s where we’re at this point in time,” Mr Mora said.

The centre was closed after the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

One option that the city council looked at for the site was an access road through the land from Main South Rd to Blenheim Rd after the building is demolished.

But Mr Mora said that option has not been taken any further.

Greater Hornby Residents Association chairman Marc Duff said the site could potentially be looked at for a new $35.7 million community mega centre.

“It’s really in the city council’s hands. As a community we’ve got to be prepared to look at all sites [for a centre].”

Mr Duff said many residents felt it needed to be demolished.

“There’s a feeling in the community that it should be brought down to the ground.

“Especially as it’s on a main route to Christchurch from the south [because] you see it from both sides [on Main South Rd and Blenheim Rd],” he said.