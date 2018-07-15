Burnside producing promising chefs

Two students from Burnside High School are proving to be budding chefs.

Year 13 students Maggie Carroll and Liza Khorozova will travel to Auckland in September to compete in the national secondary schools culinary challenge.

The pair were recently awarded a gold medal at the regional finals held at the Ara Institute of Canterbury.

Maggie took the overall win with a grade of 95 per cent and Liza was awarded 94.6 per cent.

The criteria was to create two individually-plated entree portions within 60min, with each having tomatoes as the main component.

At the finals, they will have to produce four entrees and mains within 90min.

Each entree must again contain tomato as the principal component and each main course must include chicken breast as the principal component and at least three vegetables, one of which must be a potato. Students are scored across a number of areas, including food preparation, hygiene, presentation, taste and use of the vegetables and chicken.

The school has had previous success in the competition, winning the national title in 2015.