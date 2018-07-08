Building treasures from trash

Trash lab has arrived at Redcliffs School.

On Tuesday’s and Thursday’s the court area at the school comes alive with children creating things out of cardboard boxes, plastic, ribbon, and things you would generally consider junk.

Pupils of all ages are getting creative and building treasure out of trash.

The older kids help the juniors, and share ideas with one another.

It engages an element of collaborative learning, while helping the environment by reusing things and using our imagination.

Said senior pupil Martina: “It’s amazing what you can make out of a few boxes and some sellotape! Now there’s no excuse to be roaming around bored at lunchtime.”