Botanic Gardens to be lit up next year

Part of the Botanic Gardens will be lit up permanently from next year with a new lighting display, more than a year later than was originally expected.

The $900,000 display, designed by the team behind the Sydney Opera House and London’s Coventry Cathedral lighting,

will be put in at the Armstrong Lawn.

Using some of the current characteristics of the gardens, the display will keep with the botanic theme. The cabling for the project would be laid in spring, with the lighting to be switched on in April. Originally it was meant to have been completed last year.

But city council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the time frames were extended because of the construction of the bespoke light fittings.

The lighting will be separate from the Botanic D’Lights, which takes place every two years in the gardens showcasing New Zealand’s leading lighting artists and designers. This year’s event will be held from August 8-12 and will be expanded to include the Arts Centre for the first time.