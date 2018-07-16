Blame game over large slip

Banks Peninsula farmer Giles Foley believes forestry trucks and wet weather caused a large slip along Gap Rd where he’s lived and worked for the past eight years.

In April, Robin Hood Bay Forestry started a trial harvest of 20ha from a 260ha block which lies between remote Robin Hood Bay and Peraki Bay, on the peninsula’s southern edge.

But logging contractor PF Olsen – which last year hit the headlines after swathes of logs and debris were washed down from Waiake Forest, causing $100,000 of damage to Louden Farm in Teddington – doesn’t think trucks are the problem and neither does the city council.

Mr Foley estimates around 60 truck-and-trailer trips have been made up Gap Rd since the harvest began, each weighing 50 tonne. He said the combination of wet weather and heavy vehicles resulted in the slip on June 14.

However PF Olsen Canterbury branch manager Marty Watson said he believed it was wet weather that caused the slip, not trucks. He said the section of road was quite narrow and looked like it had been patched up over the years since Gap Rd was built.

“My pick is that’s been a problem spot all along,” he said.

City council road maintenance manager Mark Pinner also rejected the idea logging trucks were responsible, saying the city council “did not believe the slip was instigated by the increase in heavy traffic but rather the wet weather.”

Robin Hood Bay Forestry part-owner Ben Moir told the Bay Harbour News he had concerns about starting the trial harvest so close to winter, but strengthening and widening parts of Gap Rd was a condition of their consent and the work had taken longer than expected.

“It’s unfortunate. I think it should be harvested in summer,” he said. However, there are still 6000 tonne of logs on the site to be moved and Mr Moir said they needed to get them out before the condition of the logs deteriorated and they became unsaleable.

That will mean about another 120 truck-and-trailer loads on the road.

It comes as new national environmental standards for plantation forestry take effect across the country. An Environment Canterbury working group looking at the standards is warning of the risks forestry poses to land and waterways on erosion-prone Banks Peninsula.

The standards came into effect on May 1 and set out a consistent set of regulations for forestry owners across the country. It is likely to mean tighter rules for forestry operators.

Working group member Virginia Loughnan told the Banks Peninsula water management zone joint committee recently there had been few resource consents required of forestry operators to date, and “very limited” monitoring of forestry operations on the peninsula.

“There continue to be visible examples where forestry setbacks from waterways, roads and property boundaries have not been complied with.”

Mr Foley believes better guidelines are needed for forestry operators in the future.