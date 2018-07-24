Bishopdale library recognised in architecture awards

The Bishopdale Library has been recognised in an architectural design awards.

On Friday, the Canterbury/Westland ADNZ Resene Architectural Design recognised residential, commercial, alterations, interiors and multi-use projects designed by Architectural Designers New Zealand (ADNZ) members.

ADNZ CEO Astrid Andersen said that Canterbury was the most awarded region in the country, for a reason.

“We have a significant number of entries across the country every year, but it does seem that Canterbury designers have an edge. The opportunities many designers were given after the earthquakes was massive – it enabled them to be part of a city rebuild and not many designers can claim that,” said Ms Andersen.

Bishopdale Library was awarded the Commercial-Industrial Architectural Design Award, shared with the Redcliffs Village Library.

Designed by Marcus Stufkens of SC Architects Ltd, judges said both libraries are “linchpins” of the communities they reside and demonstrate the possibilities for design of shared community spaces.

The Bishopdale Library is a node of activity in a community rebuilding after the Christchurch earthquakes. The stepping volume of the building negotiates a relationship between the street and the park beyond.

Cymon Allfrey of Cymon Allfrey Architects was a major winner on the night, winning four regional awards and one commended.

Mr Allfrey’s work on a home in Glandovery Rd received praise.

The design features a pitched roof plane that rests on a rectangular pavilion spanning the length of the house.

Judges said that the simple forms come together in a considered way, so the pitched roof feels as though it is lightly floating on the darker box of the building.

The Glandovery Rd home was a joint winner of the Residential New Home over 300m2 Architectural Design Award along with a house on Girvan St, designed by Nicholas Mann of AO Architecture.

Papanui Townhouses designed by Ben Brady of Linetype Architectural recieved commended in the Residential Multi-Unit Dwelling Architectural Design Award.

Mr Allfrey’s Glandovey Home also recieved commended in the Residential Interiors Architectural Design Award.