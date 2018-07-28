Archery lesson voucher turns into big international results

Give-it-a-go archery lessons were the first step towards St Margaret’s College student Katie Ellis’ two silver medals at the Oceania championships in New Caledonia.

The 17-year-old, who lives in Casebrook, won a silver for New Zealand in the under-20 match-play and another silver in the target 140 under-20 competition.

“It was my first time wearing the silver fern so it was a big moment for me,” she said.

“The result well and truly exceeded my expectations, given it was my first big international event.”

It has been a fast progression for the talented teen who only started the sport four years ago.

“I’d done really well at school academically and, as a reward, mum got me vouchers from GrabOne for four archery lessons and I really liked it,” Ellis said.

She then competed at South Island events and even competed at the Australian nationals where she won a bronze medal.

“Australians are far more competitive than we are so to come away with a medal was great,” she said.

After qualifying for the Oceania championships in March, Ellis changed her coach and made some technical adjustments to her form, including improving her foot position.

“The changes I made helped me with my accuracy.”

Ellis is hoping to become dux at her school this year and then go on to study mechanical engineering at the Canterbury University next year.

“Being dux has been a five-year goal,” she said. “Archery is my social life.”