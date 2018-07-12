Application withdrawn for bottle store

A company wanting to set up a bottle store in a Lincoln subdivision has now pulled out.

Balhae Ltd had applied for an off licence to set up the Lincoln Liquor Centre in a new commercial development in Rosemerryn on Eastfield Drive.

A district council spokesman said Balhae Ltd did not give a reason for withdrawing its application.

He said it received 61 objections and 17 wanted to be heard at a public hearing. However, the hearing has since been cancelled.

Balhae Ltd could not be reached for comment.

Lincoln resident Dave Bunt, who submitted an objection against the bottle store was happy with the outcome.