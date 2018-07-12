A & P show makes M. Bovis decision for cattle classes

Cattle classes will be included in November’s Canterbury A&P Show.

More than 50 cattle breeders and show staff attended an exhibitors meeting recently, with the majority indicating they were willing to exhibit stock at The New Zealand Agricultural Show 2018.

It comes as Leeston’s Ellesmere A&P Show isn’t taking cattle entries for its October event, in a bid to prevent the risk of spreading mycoplasma bovis any further.

Canterbury A&P Show staff said they were exploring measures to limit the risk of mycoplasma bovis contamination.

Event director Geoff Bone said he was confident cattle would be exhibited at the Canterbury A&P Show and many international shows have continued to run successful cattle sections, in spite of the presence of the cattle disease.

The cattle committee was scheduled to meet yesterday to set up protocols to reduce the risk of contamination, which included having gaps between the pens of different stud breeders.