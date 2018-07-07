A decade of “empowering and educating” young women

After 10 years at St Margaret’s College, principal Gillian Simpson hopes to continue “empowering and educating young women” in her next role.

Mrs Simpson will finish up at the school at the end of this week after a decade in the role.

While continuing to live in Canterbury, Mrs Simpson will move onto a new venture, designing and developing a girls’ school in Auckland for “less fortunate children in struggling circumstances,” she said.

About 700 people attended a farewell event which Mrs Simpson described as “completely overwhelming.”

Canadian-born Diana Patchett will step into the role at the start of term three, leaving her post as principal of Auckland’s Kristin Junior School.

“We have had some really good times in transition together; it’s been really helpful for the community,” said Mrs Simpson.

“She’s just as passionate about educating young women as I am.”

Leading the school’s rebuild after the earthquakes, when almost 95 per cent of the campus was lost, was the most challenging time for Mrs Simpson.

“It’s been an incredible journey of learning . . . I had to learn to work in adverse and extraordinary circumstances that I’ve never worked in before.”

Mrs Simpson doesn’t believe the role has changed her since she first began in 2008, at the age of 53.

“The key in leadership is that if you are authentic and true to who you are then you don’t change. For me, it’s about passion, kindness, collaboration and community – none of that has changed.”

Mrs Simpson credited her husband David, describing their relationship as “an absolute partnership of support.”

“He’s the person who’s kept me strong all the way through

. . . he loves the community just as much as I do. He was very involved during the earthquake, right at a grassroots level.