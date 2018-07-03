$3.5m wetland project begins

A $3.5 million wetland project is under way in the Ahuriri Lagoon and downstream Halswell River/Huritini.

The co-governors of Lake Ellesmere/Te Waihora, Environment Canterbury, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, the district council and the city council, announced the beginning of the project on Thursday.

The project is funded by the Government’s Freshwater Improvement Fund, Environment Canterbury and NIWA.

Co-chairs Environment Canterbury’s Steve Lowndes and Ngai Tahu’s Lisa Tumahai said the project would improve water quality, biodiversity and mahinga kai values in the area.

They said it would also provide a pathway to improve the water quality of the associated catchments feeding Lake Ellesmere/Te Waihora.

“This will be achieved by constructing a wetland fed by the Halswell River/Huritini that will improve water quality by reducing nutrient and sediment passage and creating an open water area designed for mahinga kai,” the co-chairs said.

The design of the constructed wetland has been developed with input from rūnanga, the Ahuriri Lagoon Steering Group, consultants, officials and staff.

The project also has a Mātauranga Māori monitoring programme to gauge the changing value of the site for iwi, and an applied research component to measure improvements in water quality.

The wetland is being set up as a demonstration site to show what can be achieved with constructed wetlands for nutrient “stripping,” meaning intensive monitoring and demonstrating results to landowners in the catchment.