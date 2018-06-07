Zoe makes goals on the football pitch

Lincoln High School student Zoe McMeeken is making the right impression in her Halswell 14 premier boys football team, with both national selectors and the Mainland Pride taking notice.

Zoe has been named in the under-15 secondary schools team to travel to Sydney from July 8-14.

The team will play three games against New South Wales age group teams.

She is also part of the Mainland Pride wider-training squad.

The 14-year-old winger has been outflanking the boys for the past three years and said playing against them had only positive effects on her game.

“I really enjoy it because they’re a lot more physical when they go in to challenge you and I think it forces me to match it and protect the ball more,” she said.

She first started playing at age five in a Rolleston ‘first kicks’ event.

A talented runner and cross-country athlete, it wasn’t until year 9 when football became her focus.

“I did enjoy running and cross-country and it’s helped me in my position in football, but I enjoyed the team aspect of football more than being an individual in running,” she said.

Zoe said she has aspirations to become a Football Fern in the future but she wanted to make the most of every opportunity given to her,

She said training alongside players she looks up to and who are twice her age has been a great experience.

“I’m realistic that I don’t expect to make the Pride squad this year since I’m so young but I know the trainings are making me a better player,” she said.

As for the boys, they know what to expect “I’ve been playing for Halswell long enough that I think they are used to me by now,” she said.