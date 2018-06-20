Young directors could go international

After winning three awards in a national Shakespeare competition, two St Margaret’s College student directors have been selected to take part in the national schools Shakespeare production.

The week-long course in Dunedin later this year will give Ruby Anderson and Emily Stewart a chance to be selected in the Young Shakespeare Company, which will travel to the Globe Theatre in London.

They will work with other directors to co-create and perform a version of a Shakespeare play.

Former St Margaret’s student Adeline Tigerlily Perry was selected in the YSC last year and will be travelling to London next month.

A modern take on Shakespeare’s romantic love story As You Like It saw the current batch of students win ‘best communication with the audience’ and ‘best student directed piece’ at the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare regional competition held in Christchurch.

The cast and directors advanced through to the national competition in Wellington, where they won three awards. They took out best comedy, best student directed ensemble (for Ruby and Emily) and the most convincing on-stage connection, which was won by Ruby and Sophie McClean as Celia and Rosalind. The girls also participated in workshops run by actors and directors, saying the highlights of their trip included a special welcome by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, exploring Government House and taking in the Wellington theatre culture.

For the competition, the students were required to come up with a setting, interpretation and to ‘breathe new life’ into Shakespeare to make it relevant for a modern audience.

Along with the two directors and Sophie, the cast included actor Kaitlin Burden and dancers Polly Forbes, Poppy Cox, Annalida Jaegar, Olivia Wilson and Georgina Lange.