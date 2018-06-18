World’s toughest adventure race to start in Akaroa

Akaroa will be the starting point for competitors in the gruelling seven-day GODZone adventure race next year.

Former All Black captain Richie McCaw finished sixth in the event this year after his team travelled 540km through Southland and Fiordland.

The seven-day international event is an extreme cross-country challenge where mixed teams travel day and night across some of New Zealand’s toughest terrain.

Organisers have announced the 2019 event, which will run from March 10-17, will start in Akaroa.

The exact route the competitors will take from Akaroa will be kept secret until the day before the race starts, but they will be navigating, trekking, mountain biking and kayaking over an array of different landscapes.

GODZone race director Warren Bates said he was looking forward to bringing the world’s largest expedition race to the province.

“Canterbury is a wonderfully diverse region with big, technical mountain ranges, iconic rivers and a stunning coastline that is rich with wildlife,” Mr Bates said.

Banks Peninsula city councillor and Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner said it was fantastic news.

“I know the locals will give the competitors a warm Akaroa welcome,’’ Cr Turner said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Akaroa, Banks Peninsula, Christchurch and Canterbury to not only the hundreds of adventure racers taking part in this event, but to a huge global audience.