World Buskers Festival dates announced

People should ‘expect the unexpected’ from Christchurch’s re-imagined Bread & Circus – World Buskers Festival.

That’s the message from the team behind the new festival, which will run from 10 January to 3 February 2019.

The festival will kick off with an intensive 10-day programme full of exciting free events, exceptional ticketed shows, and world-famous busking pitches. The ticketed programme and festival hub will then extend into February.

Australian company Strut & Fret have been appointed by ChristchurchNZ to run the festival and are excited about building on the history of the World Buskers Festival.

Accessible street acts will maintain the heart of the old festival, but there will also be immersive and top-of-the-line performances from local, national and international talent.

“We are committed to creating a festival in Christchurch that celebrates the unique and diverse range of New Zealand arts, alongside a carefully curated and complementary line-up of international artists,’’ said Strut & Fret director Scott Maidment.

The full festival programme will be launched in early October. Tickets will also go on sale then.