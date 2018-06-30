Women-only swimming sessions floated

Investigations are under way to see if women-only sessions can be reinstated at certain Christchurch pools so those from other cultures feel comfortable swimming in them.

The city council’s multicultural subcommittee asked staff to look into the potential of offering women-only swimming sessions at particular times.

City council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said staff were currently working to reinstate those opportunities post-earthquake. “Staff will work with Christchurch Resettlement Services to consider opportunities for this.”

It was yet to be determined what pools it could happen at and when, he said.

Christchurch Resettlement Services general manager Shirley Wright said Muslim women generally could not swim in public pools because of their religion, while other women did not feel comfortable doing so. She said ideally the group wanted a particular pool set aside for single sex use so they could access it all the time, provided it did not disrupt other swimmers. The group runs “invaluable” weekly sessions at privately-owned AquaGym because they were forced from QE II after the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

“But they would love to do it every day,” she said. “It would be great if we could support these women to be swimming and enjoying the water.”

City councillor and subcommittee member Anne Galloway said as ratepayers something should be provided for them.