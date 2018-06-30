Wilson earns bronze at Oceania champs

The discovery of his dad’s old table tennis bat in the depths of the family garage when he was seven led Alex Wilson to his passion for the sport.

The 17-year-old St Andrew’s College student made the most of his New Zealand under-18 table tennis call-up with two bronze medals in two events in Rarotonga.

Wilson finished third in doubles at the Oceania Championships and then backed that up with another medal in the Cook Islands Open.

“It’s a team that I’ve trialled for in the past and always been part of the wider squad but to be part of the team itself was a fun experience.

“I felt like I was progressing well over time and my overall game was getting better and

I thought this year, with some

of the older players moving on, that I could make the team.”

During the January to September competition season, Wilson trains five days a week at the Canterbury Table Tennis Association’s facility on Blenheim Rd.

He also plays for the Lincoln University club once a week.

Wilson said after playing against his dad initially to see if he liked the sport, he soon realised he was hooked.

“Dad helped me try it out and I’ve been playing ever since,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed how global the sport is – to me, there aren’t many countries in the world where you can go too and play.”

Wilson said his university studies next year were likely to affect the amount of time he could devote to the sport, but he was keen to keep playing.

“This is my last year in the junior ranks so from next year I’ll be playing in the open grade against men.”