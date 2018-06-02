West Melton’s new fire station nearly complete

The West Melton Volunteer Rural Fire Force will be moving into its new station next month.

Its original station, built about 53 years ago, was demolished last week.

The new building, which is more than three times bigger, is almost complete with work on the forecourt still being carried out.

West Melton deputy chief fire officer Chris Caldwell said prior to the commencement of Fire and Emergency New Zealand last year, it had always been funded and managed by the district council.

“It was decided a few years ago we needed a new station. We acquired a second truck and a ute and had nowhere to put them,” he said.

Mr Caldwell said the old station had a lot of problems and the district council agreed to fund a new station.

“Before the build started, the FENZ merger occurred. Selwyn agreed to give the money they were going to spend on it to FENZ to keep the project going,” he said.

Construction started in mid-January and Mr Caldwell said the new station will be able to store four vehicles.

“The training room is large and together with a decent kitchen and office and equipment store, it could be multi-use,” he said.

Mr Caldwell said their are currently 16 crew but the building has locker space for up to 24 volunteers.

“At the moment that is sufficient for the two trucks and we are not taking on anyone else, however, we are always keen to put people on a waiting list if they contact us,” he said.