West Melton gymnasts in the medals

West Melton Gymnastic Club’s annual competition proved to be a winning one for the hosts when they scooped 30 medals.

Gymnasts from Ashburton Blenheim, Hokitika, Greymouth, Olympia, Christchurch School of Gymnastics and Dynamic also from Ashburton came to show off their routines at the Rolleston Community Centre.

West Melton had a strong team, with 86 gymnasts competing, 20 more than in 2017.

The gymnasts competed in grades from Gym Fun which is for five and six-year-olds all the way through to the elite.

West Melton won 10 gold medals including Khloe Spooner and Aleksander Bryant in the girls and boys gym fun grade.

Paige Neal and Jack Snowdon were victorious in grade one girls and boys respectively.

Morgan Smith and Briar Croskery were first in grade 2, while Dino McRae won the boys competition.

Kate Vee won the girls iron competition, while Ryan Partington won the boys.

Amber Pankhurst won the girls bronze competition.

RooRoo MacRae won the boys silver competition.

West Melton coach Kyla Higgins came out of retirement to compete in the gold level.

The 19-year-old started gymnastics as a preschoolere and competing in trampolining for six years both nationally and internationally

After five years away from the competition scene Kyla finished fifth out of 15.